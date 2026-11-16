China Steps Up Major Crackdown on Christians

China is stepping up its campaign against unregistered Christian communities, with the latest known case being the arrest of a pastor from Beijing. Xianfeng Edward Cui, founder of Jiaquan Church, was arrested on October 23 on suspicion of fraud, the Associated Press reported. According to his wife, Jin Young Gu, the accusation is related to donations collected from church members.

Cui was initially detained on September 4 in a raid involving around 100 police officers. Beijing’s Jiaquan Church was founded in 2006 but has not been registered with the authorities. In 2019, police sealed the place of worship, after which believers began meeting in smaller groups and at different locations.

„They told him that he should lead only one church with fewer than 100 people,“ his wife said, referring to a warning issued by the authorities in 2023.

Police in Beijing’s Shijingshan district and China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not respond to questions from the Associated Press about the case.

Raids on Churches in Different Provinces

Cui’s arrest comes after a series of operations against house churches that are not part of the religious organizations officially recognized by the state. In October 2025, around 30 leaders and members of the Zion Church network were detained in coordinated raids in several Chinese cities. Among them was the church’s founder, Jin Mingri, who was released in July 2026 following a personal appeal by US President Donald Trump to Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

In January, police detained six members of the Early Rain Covenant Church in Chengdu. In June, more than 100 police officers disrupted a meeting of members of the same community in the city of Jianyang, while in September, 11 Christians were detained in Chengdu, most of them over the age of 60. Two of them received administrative detention for „illegally organizing preaching activities,“ the human rights organization ChinaAid reported.

In January, Reuters reported that China had more than 44 million Christians registered with state-approved churches. The number of believers attending unregistered house churches has not been established, but is believed to be in the tens of millions.

Pressure Through Surveillance and Reporting

Human Rights Watch says that in the first half of 2026, more than ten Chinese cities introduced measures encouraging citizens to report religious activities deemed illegal by the authorities. In Chengdu, the reward for a verified report can reach 800 yuan.

The restrictions cover religious gatherings in private homes and unapproved venues, sermons delivered via livestreams or social media groups, the distribution of religious materials, and religious education without official authorization. As of January 1, 2026, changes to the law allow for administrative detention of between five and 15 days for „illegal religious activities.“

The Chinese government says that citizens are free to practice religion, but insists that all religious communities comply with the policy of the „Sinicization“ of religion. Human rights advocates argue that, in practice, this policy places churches under tighter control and uses arrests, surveillance, and pressure on families to break up independent communities.

No court hearing date has been announced in the case against Pastor Cui, and the Chinese authorities have not publicly confirmed details of the accusation. Meanwhile, arrests of representatives of house churches continue to be described by human rights organizations as part of the most extensive tightening of controls on independent Christian communities in China in years.

Sources: apnews.com, marketscreener.com, abc.net.au