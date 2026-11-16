EU preparing new €45 billion loan for Ukraine

The European Commission is preparing an option for additional financing of around €45 billion for Ukraine in 2027. The amount is expected to cover approximately two-thirds of the projected shortfall in Ukrainian funding, which Brussels estimates at around €70 billion. However, no final decision has yet been made on the new loan.

European Commissioner for the Economy Valdis Dombrovskis said after the meeting of EU finance ministers on 9 November that the Commission was preparing various options and seeking the participation of all 27 member states. According to him, the remainder of the shortfall should be covered by Kyiv’s other international partners.

“The European Commission is preparing a proposal to finance Ukraine’s needs in 2027, which we will present before the next European Council,” Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in Dublin.

Von der Leyen did not specify an exact amount or a particular financial mechanism. This means that the €45 billion under discussion is a political objective, not an already approved package. European leaders will return to the issue at a special meeting on 26 and 27 November.

Separate from the loan already agreed

The new proposal should not be confused with the already agreed €90 billion loan for 2026 and 2027. Of this amount, €45 billion is earmarked for Ukraine in 2027. The European Commission proposes directing €31.7 billion of this sum towards defence capabilities and the defence industry, while €13.3 billion would provide budget support.

These €45 billion must also still be approved by the Council of the EU. The European Commission said that, if the decision is adopted, the first payments could begin at the start of 2027. The financing will be conditional on requirements related to the rule of law, the fight against corruption and the protection of the EU’s financial interests.

Dispute over the participation of member states

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz insists that all EU countries should participate fairly in covering Ukraine’s new needs. He linked the issue to negotiations on the Union’s next long-term budget for the 2028–2034 period.

The idea is facing opposition from several countries. Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria have expressed reservations about participating in a new financing mechanism. According to Le Monde, the disputed issues include the distribution of the financial burden and the possibility that some countries could be exempted from payments on the future loan.

Brussels has still not found a final solution for using the frozen Russian assets. Therefore, the European institutions are also considering an option for new joint borrowing, but its legal and political parameters have yet to be clarified.

Sources: live.euronext.com, lemonde.fr