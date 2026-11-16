Russia claims it struck a ship carrying military cargo

Russia said it had struck a cargo ship in the Black Sea that, according to Moscow, was carrying military cargo to a Ukrainian port in Odesa region. The claim was made by the Russian Defence Ministry and has not been independently verified.

The name and flag of the vessel were not reported, nor was the exact location of the alleged strike. There is no confirmed information about damage to the ship or casualties or injuries among the crew. Ukrainian authorities, the shipowner and the maritime administration have not confirmed the Russian version of the nature of the cargo.

This is the latest in a series of Russian claims about strikes on ships bound for Ukrainian ports. Previous similar reports were also not independently confirmed, and Moscow has not published information that would allow the vessel to be identified.

Fires in Nizhnekamsk and Azov

At the same time, Ukrainian drones attacked Russian industrial facilities. In Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan, a fire was reported at the Nizhnekamskneftekhim petrochemical complex, owned by Sibur, as well as a strike on the TAIF-NK oil refinery.

The Ukrainian General Staff said that two facilities supplying raw materials and fuel to Russian industry had been hit in the attack. Local mayor Radmir Belyaev confirmed that the city had been subjected to a “massive and prolonged attack by enemy drones”, which damaged facilities in the industrial zone and a residential building. Regional authorities reported three people injured.

The Ukrainian side also identified the Monolit enterprise in Bryansk region as a target of the strike. It produces aircraft, including helicopters, spare parts and metal components. The extent of the damage to the three enterprises is being assessed.

On 16 November, a fire was also reported at an oil depot in the city of Azov, Rostov region. The information was circulated by Ukrainian monitoring channels and has not been confirmed by Russian regional authorities at this time.

One killed and four injured in Taganrog

In a separate attack on Taganrog, an electricity infrastructure facility was hit. Rostov region Governor Yuri Slyusar said that the chief engineer of a substation had been killed and four other people had been injured. Mayor Svetlana Kambulova said that the fire at the substation had been extinguished and a state of emergency had been declared in the city.

The Russian Defence Ministry said that 533 Ukrainian drones had been shot down in a single night over 13 Russian regions, annexed Crimea and the waters of the Black and Azov seas. This figure has not been independently verified.

The strikes on industrial and energy facilities are taking place amid continuing mutual attacks on the logistics and infrastructure of both countries. For now, there is no confirmed information about the Russian ship in the Black Sea that would establish its identity, cargo or the extent of the damage.

Sources: today.thefinancialexpress.com.bd, kyivindependent.com, flank.bg