Attack reported on Crimean Bridge, traffic halted

Vehicle traffic on the Crimean Bridge has been temporarily suspended following reports of an attack involving unmanned aerial vehicles in the Kerch area and near the bridge. At present, there is no confirmed information about damage to the bridge, casualties or injuries.

The suspension of traffic was reported by the Russian Information Center for the situation on the roads leading to the bridge. “Vehicle traffic on the Crimean Bridge has been temporarily suspended,” the statement said, as quoted by Interfax.

Russian monitoring channels have reported drone activity over the Kerch Peninsula and in the direction of the bridge. These claims have not been confirmed by an independent international source. No official information has been published about damage to the road or railway sections of the structure.

No one has claimed responsibility

Ukrainian authorities have not publicly stated that they carried out the attack. In the absence of official confirmation, it cannot be established whether the suspension of traffic was caused by a direct strike on the bridge, air defense operations or preventive security measures.

The Crimean Bridge connects the Kerch Peninsula with the Taman Peninsula and is approximately 19 kilometers long. The structure has separate road and railway sections and is used both for civilian transport and to supply Russian forces in the occupied Ukrainian territories.

Previous attacks on the structure

The bridge was heavily damaged in an explosion on October 8, 2022, when two sections of the road section were destroyed. In July 2023, the structure was targeted in another attack involving naval unmanned vehicles, which also caused damage and killed two people.

Following the latest suspension of traffic, no timeframe has been announced for the resumption of vehicle traffic. It has also not been reported whether the restriction affects railway transport.

Sources: interfax.ru