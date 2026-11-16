Around 200 people protest against Trump in Manila

Around 200 activists took to the streets of Manila to protest against US President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to the Philippines. The demonstration took place in the morning on Recto Avenue in the capital, where participants carried placards opposing the US president and the Pax Silica initiative.

The protest was organized by Kilusang Para sa Pambansang Demokrasya. The demonstrators included children, students, elderly people and representatives of various civic groups. They said they opposed the initiative because, in their view, it could have negative consequences for the environment and local communities.

“The poverty, hunger and suffering of the Filipino people cannot be concealed,” one of the participants said.

The demonstrators also linked the protest to the ASEAN summit taking place in Manila. They accused the government of trying to conceal the actual situation in the country while welcoming foreign leaders.

More demonstrations expected

The Manila Police District said it would apply a policy of maximum tolerance toward the protesters. “We respect people’s right to express their views peacefully,” police spokesperson Major Philip Ines said, as quoted by local media.

According to him, more protests are expected at various locations in the capital during the day. The authorities have increased their presence around areas associated with the summit and visits by foreign delegations.

Other actions are also scheduled to be held by student organizations, representatives of indigenous peoples and activists united in the “Trump Out” campaign. The transport organization PISTON has announced strike action against the policies of the US administration and Trump’s visit.

Trump’s visit

Donald Trump is expected to arrive in the Philippines on November 17 for talks with ASEAN countries. The summit and accompanying forums are being held in Manila from November 16 to 18.

According to the Associated Press, Trump will hold talks with the leaders of Southeast Asian countries on issues related to regional security, trade and relations with China. His visit is part of an Asian tour that also includes China.

Protests against the visit began even before the US president’s arrival. In the preceding days, students and activists organized demonstrations in Manila and Quezon City, while participants in one of the actions burned an effigy of Trump.

Sources: dzrh.com.ph, gmanetwork.com, apnews.com