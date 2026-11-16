Guterres again calls for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has again called for an immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine. The organisation insists that the ceasefire must cover the entire country and be the first step towards a just and lasting peace.

„We want to see an immediate ceasefire as soon as possible across the entire country, leading to a just and lasting peace,“ UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said. According to him, any agreement must be in line with the UN Charter and international law.

The call comes amid fruitless negotiations

Guterres’ position was reaffirmed after Russia and Ukraine held US-backed talks in Abu Dhabi on 10 November. The meeting was the first direct encounter between representatives of the two countries since February, but it failed to produce an agreement on key issues, including a ceasefire.

Ukraine insists that the ceasefire should precede discussions on security guarantees and a future political settlement. Russia, for its part, is focusing on broader talks about the European security architecture. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov rejected the idea of an immediate ceasefire, saying that Moscow preferred the broader parameters of the future security system to be clarified first.

The UN sees a ceasefire as the first step towards peace

Guterres made the same appeal in September, ahead of the start of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. At the time, he said that the war was continuing with no end in sight and that an immediate ceasefire was necessary to create conditions for subsequent agreements.

The UN spokesperson clarified that the organisation had not been involved in organising the talks in Abu Dhabi. The UN has provided humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians who left areas affected by the fighting, including after the local ceasefire in the occupied city of Oleshky.

Following the meetings in Abu Dhabi, US mediators said that the talks should continue, while European representatives insisted that a ceasefire should remain the immediate priority. So far, no overall agreement between Moscow and Kyiv to halt the fighting has been announced.

Sources: newsukraine.rbc.ua, investing.com, lemonde.fr