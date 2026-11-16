Moldova confirms travel ban on Krasnoselsky

Vadim Krasnoselsky returned to Chisinau from Moscow, and the Moldovan authorities confirmed that he had been banned from leaving the country for five years. The measure applies to departures through Moldova’s official border crossing points and was announced after his return at Chisinau International Airport.

„Following the control procedures, he will face the consequences of the recent incident in Moscow, including a ban on leaving the country through the official border crossing points of the Republic of Moldova for a period of five years“, said Moldovan government spokesperson Dumitru Chiorici.

Krasnoselsky can return to Tiraspol

The measure does not block Krasnoselsky’s return to Tiraspol. Prime Minister Vasile Tofan said that the leader of the unrecognized administration could return to Transnistria, but would then remain in the region and would not be able to use Chisinau Airport or any other official border crossing points of Moldova for five years.

„Mr Krasnoselsky can go to Tiraspol, but he must be prepared to stay there for five years“, Vasile Tofan said.

The prime minister clarified that Krasnoselsky is not a citizen of the Republic of Moldova. According to him, Chisinau chose to restrict his departure rather than ban him from returning to the country, so as not to give Moscow an opportunity to portray the situation as Moldova’s refusal to accept him.

The trip to Moscow and the Russian order

Krasnoselsky travelled to Moscow at the beginning of November. There, Russian President Vladimir Putin presented him with the Order of Honour of the Russian Federation for his activities in Transnistria.

According to Vasile Tofan, the trip was facilitated through the OSCE platform and was linked to discussions on natural gas supplies to the region during the winter. Following the visit, Moldova’s Bureau for Reintegration Policies announced that it would analyse possible retaliatory measures without escalating tensions.

President Maia Sandu said that in the coming months Russia could take steps to destabilise Moldova or create the impression of instability in the country. According to her, the aim would be to call into question Moldova’s European course and its process of joining the European Union.

Upcoming elections in Transnistria

Krasnoselsky has headed the administration in Tiraspol since December 2016. His term is nearing its end, and elections for the leader of the unrecognized administration have been scheduled for 13 December 2026. The authorities in Chisinau do not recognize the vote.

Sources: moldpres.md, europalibera.md, radiomoldova.md