José Maria Neves wins a second term in Cape Verde

José Maria Neves has been re-elected president of Cape Verde for a second five-year term, preliminary results from the November 15 election show. With around 97% of polling stations counted, Neves received 63.8% of the vote, or 79,945 votes.

His main rival, Joana Rosa, came second with 31.6% and 39,544 votes. Neves's result is above the 50% threshold required for a first-round victory, meaning that, once the results are officially confirmed, there will be no runoff.

Joana Rosa conceded defeat

Rosa, a former justice minister and the first woman to run for president of Cape Verde, conceded defeat while the ballots were still being counted.

„I have already congratulated the re-elected president,“ Joana Rosa said.

She was backed by the opposition Movement for Democracy. Rosa also said that she accepted the result as an expression of the will of the citizens and would continue to participate in political life. According to her, low voter turnout is a problem for democracy, and institutions must restore people’s trust.

The vote and the political context

José Maria Neves has been president of Cape Verde since 2021. Before that, he served as prime minister for 15 years. In the current campaign, he was backed by the African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde, which also won the parliamentary elections in May.

Among the main issues in the campaign were creating jobs for young people, many of whom leave the country to seek work abroad. The election was held in a country known for its political stability and the regular transfer of power through democratic procedures.

With 96% of polling stations counted, published data showed that 129,032 people had voted out of 403,849 registered voters. The final results will be announced after the counting is completed and confirmed by the electoral authorities.

Sources: malaysia.news.yahoo.com, apnews.com, inforpress.cv