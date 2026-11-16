Five EU countries are preparing a migrant centre in Rwanda

Germany, Austria, Greece, Denmark and the Netherlands are preparing a plan to establish the first migrant return centre outside the European Union. The project is expected to be presented in Vienna, where representatives of the five countries are taking part in a migration conference.

Rwanda is being cited as the most likely location for the pilot centre. According to Reuters and „Euronews“, the plan envisages sending there people whose asylum applications have been finally rejected and who have exhausted their legal options for remaining in the EU.

Pilot project involving several hundred people

According to information available to the two media outlets, the first centre could begin operating in the spring or summer of 2027. It would accommodate several hundred migrants returned from the five European countries.

The facility is expected to be open, with those accommodated receiving residence permits and being allowed to move freely in Rwanda. The aim is for them to be integrated into local society and the labour market. In practice, the centre would serve as an intermediate location for people who cannot or do not wish to be returned directly to their countries of origin.

The ministers responsible for migration and internal affairs in the five countries are in Vienna. They are expected to be joined by Rwanda’s Minister of the Interior, Vincent Biruta. Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen are also planning to make a public statement.

The plan sparks debate over migrants’ rights

The five governments maintain that the project will comply with European and international law. They present the centres as a tool for accelerating returns and limiting dangerous journeys to Europe.

Human rights organisations, however, question how accountability will be ensured for people sent to a country with which they have no connection. „What remedies will people have if their rights are violated, and who will be held responsible?“, Celine Mias of the Danish Refugee Council told Reuters.

The Council of Europe warned in July that such centres pose significant risks to human rights. Critics fear that migrants could remain in legal limbo indefinitely, without sufficient oversight of their conditions.

In June, the European Parliament approved changes allowing member states to establish return centres in countries outside the EU. In September, the five governments agreed on common principles for the model and said they aimed to reach the first agreement by early 2027.

Rwanda has already hosted people evacuated from Libya, but the British plan to send asylum seekers to the country was terminated after the UK Supreme Court declared it unlawful in 2023. It is still unclear what financial or other conditions Kigali will receive under the new European project.

Sources: reuters.com, euronews.com, thelocal.dk