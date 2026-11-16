British Submarine Carrying Trident Missiles Sets Record

The British nuclear-powered submarine HMS Vengeance has returned to the Faslane base on the River Clyde after a patrol that likely lasted around 217 days. If the estimate is confirmed, this will be the longest mission by a British submarine carrying Trident ballistic missiles.

The Vanguard-class submarine was spotted leaving the base on April 12 and returning to Faslane on November 15. British military analysts calculated the patrol’s duration based on these dates and publicly available photos of the return.

The record has not yet been officially confirmed

The UK Ministry of Defence confirmed the crew’s return after a successful mission but did not disclose the exact number of days spent at sea. The department traditionally does not reveal details about nuclear submarine patrols, including their duration.

About 140 service personnel served aboard HMS Vengeance. The submarine has a displacement of around 15,000 tonnes and carries Britain’s Trident nuclear missiles. The government described the mission as part of the country’s continuous nuclear deterrence system.

“These missions are a cornerstone of our national defence,” First Secretary of State Louise Haigh said while welcoming the crew. According to her, the sailors spend months at sea away from their families, maintaining constant readiness.

Patrols are becoming increasingly longer

The previous publicly known record was set by HMS Vanguard, which spent 205 days on continuous patrol and returned to the UK in April 2026. A year earlier, a submarine of the same class completed a 204-day mission.

According to the analyses, the extension of patrols is linked to the limited number of submarines available and delays in repairs and maintenance. The Vanguard class comprises four submarines, but technical downtime can reduce the number of vessels ready to take on the duty.

Operation Relentless ensures that at least one British nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine is at sea at all times. The UK has maintained this system for more than 57 years.

The four Vanguard-class submarines are gradually to be replaced by the new Dreadnought class in the early 2030s. Until it enters service, the British navy will have to maintain continuous nuclear patrols with the ageing vessels, whose missions have become increasingly longer in recent years.

Sources: ukdefencejournal.org.uk, navylookout.com, gov.uk