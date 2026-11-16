Kaja Kallas: Russia has already accepted the security architecture

Europe already has a security architecture that Russia has agreed to, said Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. According to her, Moscow is trying to shift the focus from a ceasefire in Ukraine to a revision of the continent’s security rules.

“We already have a European security architecture that Russia has agreed to,” Kallas said in an interview with Reuters.

She cited the 1975 Helsinki Final Act, the 1990 Charter of Paris for a New Europe and the 1994 Budapest Memorandum as the foundation of this system. The documents contain principles related to sovereignty, territorial integrity and the prohibition of changing borders by force.

Kallas cited the Budapest Memorandum as an example of a commitment undertaken by Russia. By signing it, Ukraine gave up the nuclear weapons left on its territory after the collapse of the Soviet Union, while Russia, the United States and the United Kingdom reaffirmed their commitments to respect Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and existing borders. According to Kallas, the problem is that Russia is no longer honouring the commitments it has undertaken.

Kallas insists on a consistent sequence in the negotiations

The European representative said that the talks must follow a clear sequence: first a ceasefire, then a peace agreement and only afterwards discussions on the broader security architecture in Europe.

“We must stop the bombing of civilians, then sit down and discuss the peace agreement, and only after that can we talk about European security,” Kallas said at the meeting of the European Political Community in Dublin on 12 November.

She warned that starting talks on a new architecture before a ceasefire could divert attention from Russian aggression and allow Moscow to set the agenda. The European External Action Service confirmed this sequence following the meeting in Dublin.

Europe insists on taking part directly

The issue of Europe’s future security was placed at the centre of diplomatic contacts between Washington, Moscow and Kyiv. The United States asked Russia to present a proposal for a future security agreement with Europe, which would form part of a broader arrangement to end the war in Ukraine.

European countries, however, insist that such decisions cannot be made without their participation. Following the talks in Abu Dhabi, which failed to produce a breakthrough on the key issues, European leaders said that future negotiations must include both Europe and Ukraine.

Kallas has already said that Ukraine must be fully integrated into the European security architecture. The European Union also insists that any future peace agreement must contain credible security guarantees for Kyiv, while a strong NATO must remain a central element of Euro-Atlantic defence.

Sources: internazionale.it, apnews.com, euronews.com