Latvia’s Prime Minister Agrees on Cabinet with National Alliance

Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs has agreed to form a government with the National Alliance. His party, the United List, and the nationalist formation will hold 51 of the Saeima’s 100 seats—a majority of just one MP.

The agreement is political, but the new cabinet has not yet been finalized. The two parties are continuing talks on specific policies and the terms of cooperation, after which the government will have to receive a vote of confidence in parliament.

National Alliance to Receive Three Ministries

The National Alliance has been invited to nominate candidates for the ministers of the interior, welfare and culture. The party wants Janis Domb­rava to remain interior minister. Nauris Puntulis has been named as a candidate for culture minister, while the candidate for welfare minister has not yet been announced.

Kulbergs has proposed that Defense Minister Raivis Melnis remain in his post in the next cabinet as well. The National Alliance will also take over the chairmanship of the parliamentary committee on the national economy, while the party intends to head the committees on legal affairs and foreign policy as well.

Government Will Have Just a One-Seat Majority

“The decision to work with the National Alliance is logical,” Kulbergs said, pointing to the long-standing cooperation between the two political forces and their similar positions. He identified national security, sound public finances, economic growth and a more efficient administration as the main priorities.

The slim majority makes the cabinet dependent on the full discipline of coalition MPs. Ainars Slesers, leader of the Latvia First party, whose formation holds 17 seats, has said in advance that he could support the government without joining it. However, the party has warned that it would find it difficult to vote for a cabinet if Domb­rava remains interior minister.

Coalition Follows an Early Political Cycle

The United List won 41 seats in the elections for the 15th Saeima, held on October 3, while the National Alliance received 10 mandates. Kulbergs was officially mandated to form a government on November 4.

The previous governing coalition included four political forces, but after the election the Union of Greens and Farmers failed to enter the new parliament. New Unity won seven seats, the Progressives 10, while Latvia First and the Sovereign Power/Union of Young Latvians coalition received 17 and 15 mandates, respectively.

Kulbergs said he intends to maintain regular dialogue with the opposition. The final composition of the cabinet and the coalition documents are expected to be presented to the Saeima for a vote in the coming days.

Sources: lsm.lv, apnews.com, marketscreener.com