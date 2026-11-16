Kaja Kallas: Russia must stop strikes on civilians first

Russia must first stop bombing civilians if it genuinely wants to show that it is seeking peace. This was stated by the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, in an interview with Fox News Digital.

“They need to start by stopping the bombing of civilians. If they are serious, they need to agree to a ceasefire, sit down at the negotiating table and talk to the Ukrainians,” Kallas said.

Kallas: Europe must not fall into Russia's trap

Her position was reiterated in Dublin, where European leaders gathered on November 13. Kallas said that the priority should be a ceasefire, followed by a peace agreement. Only then, she said, could the broader security architecture in Europe be discussed.

“If we start talking about what Russia wants in terms of the security architecture, we actually fall into the traps Moscow is setting for us,” Kallas said in Dublin. She added that, for now, the European Union sees no sign of goodwill from Russia.

Russia insists that future talks should cover not only the war in Ukraine but also relations between Russia, NATO and the European countries. For years, Moscow has been calling on the Alliance to limit its presence near Russia's borders, while European governments reject the idea that Russia should have the right to veto other countries' security decisions.

Europe will take part in the next round

US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner said that Europe would be included in the next round of negotiations to end the war. The agreement was discussed after meetings between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and 11, as well as following the subsequent visit by the US envoys to Moscow.

The European Council announced that a diplomatic team from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the European Union would be sent to the talks. Moscow, however, has not officially confirmed that it accepts the participation of European representatives.

“We cannot allow either the Americans or the Russians to decide our future,” Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden said, according to the Associated Press.

Against the backdrop of a new escalation

The diplomatic efforts are unfolding amid continuing strikes. Ukraine carried out one of its largest drone attacks against Russian targets since the beginning of the full-scale war. Russia's Ministry of Defence said it had shot down 1,198 drones during the attack.

Ukraine's General Staff said that an oil refinery in Volgograd had been hit and that a fire had broken out on its premises. Russian authorities reported casualties and injuries in several regions, but the figures have not been independently verified.

At the same time, Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities caused casualties, injuries and power outages in a number of regions. According to the Associated Press, a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia hit two residential buildings and injured 30 people, including six children.

For Kallas, the sequence of actions is decisive: first a ceasefire and genuine negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, followed by a discussion of the long-term rules that will determine Europe's security.

Sources: apnews.com, lemonde.fr, political.org