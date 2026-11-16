Armed robots searched a stadium in Haiti and discovered skulls

Armed robotic machines were used in the operation in which Haitian and Salvadoran forces seized control of the Sylvio Cator Stadium in Port-au-Prince. According to a video published by El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, quadruped robots fitted with rifles moved through the sports facility alongside soldiers.

The operation was carried out on November 12. It involved the Haitian National Police, the Armed Forces of Haiti, the government’s Task Force and special forces from El Salvador. The stadium had been under the control of armed gangs for more than two years.

Bukele reported finding human skulls

“During the operation, we discovered several human skulls inside the stadium,” Bukele said. He shared the claim along with the video of the operation, but so far it has not been independently confirmed by a second source or a forensic report.

The footage shows robotic machines moving through corridors and stairways. At other moments, soldiers can be seen attaching firearms to the robots. The video does not prove that the machines fired, nor does it show whether they were used autonomously. The exact model of the robots has also not been reported.

The stadium will become an operational base

Bukele said the facility would be turned into an operational base for a subsequent advance into areas controlled by gangs. “We will establish an operational base at the stadium so that we can continue advancing deeper into the territories controlled by the gangs,” he wrote.

Salvadoran forces were sent to Haiti after an attack in October in which four Salvadoran aviation technicians linked to the UN-backed anti-gang mission disappeared. Following the incident, El Salvador deployed more than 2,000 troops to the Caribbean country.

The Salvadoran military operation is being conducted in parallel with international efforts to restore security in Haiti. Authorities in Port-au-Prince have still not publicly presented a forensic report on the remains found, and it is also unclear when the next operations from the stadium base will begin.

Sources: aljazeera.com, independent.co.uk, apnews.com