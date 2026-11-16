Tokayev Dismisses Head of the National Security Committee

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed Yermek Sagimbayev as chairman of the National Security Committee. His deputy, Marat Gataulyovich Irmenov, was appointed to replace him, Kazinform reported, citing the presidential administration.

The change was formalized by Decree No. 1566 dated November 16. The document states: „Marat Gataulyovich Irmenov shall be appointed chairman of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan and relieved of his previous post.“ No reason was given for Sagimbayev’s dismissal.

Sagimbayev had headed the service since January 2022. Irmenov had served as its deputy chairman since October 2025. He has worked in the national security agencies since 1996, and in 2019 he was awarded the rank of major general of national security.

The Change Comes After Arrests in Corruption Investigation

Tokayev’s decision was announced days after Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee confirmed the detention of the heads of sovereign wealth fund „Samruk-Kazyna“ and national railway company „Kazakhstan Temir Zholy“.

According to the committee, Nurlan Zhakupov and Yelzhas OtynsHiyev, as well as other individuals suspected of committing a corruption-related offense, were detained on November 11. „Investigative actions are being carried out aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the case“, the agency said in its statement.

„Samruk-Kazyna“ manages the assets of key state-owned companies, while „Kazakhstan Temir Zholy“ is the national railway operator. Reuters linked the change in the agency’s leadership to the arrests, but the official decree on the dismissal does not indicate such a connection or give reasons for the personnel decision.

With Irmenov’s appointment, the leadership of the National Security Committee has now been assumed by a senior official who has been part of its operational and managerial leadership.

Sources: inform.kz, marketscreener.com