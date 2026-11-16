The Security Service of Ukraine has reported suspicion against a retired military pilot who, according to the investigation, collected data for the Russian side about Ukrainian airfields and personal information about active-duty military pilots. The suspect is a resident of temporarily occupied Berdyansk, and the case is being handled by the SBU office in the Zaporizhzhia region under the procedural supervision of the regional prosecutor’s office.

According to the SBU, after the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the man established remote contact with the commander of the 52nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces. The two had known each other from a military aviation school. The Ukrainian agency claims that the suspect offered his assistance and began collecting information in the interests of the Russian side.

They were looking for Su-27 and other aircraft pilots

According to the SBU, the suspect prepared lists of active-duty pilots from the Ukrainian Air Force. The specialists of interest to the Russian side included pilots experienced in flying MiG-29 and Su-27 fighter jets, Su-25 attack aircraft, Su-24 bombers, An-26 and Il-76 transport aircraft, as well as crews of Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters.

The Ukrainian agency points out that the collected data could have been used in attempts to recruit Ukrainian pilots. To obtain the necessary information, the man spoke with former fellow students and asked about their acquaintances, contacts, addresses and places of service.

The investigation continues

“Based on the evidence collected, investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine reported suspicion,” the Ukrainian agency said.

The suspect has been charged with high treason committed under martial law. The SBU says that he is in temporarily occupied territory, which is why measures to bring him to criminal responsibility are continuing.

The charges are at the pre-trial investigation stage and do not constitute an established finding of guilt. The available information does not indicate that a sentence has been issued or that a final judicial assessment of the allegations against him has been made.

Sources: dumskaya.net