Serbian song about Kosovo sparks controversy at EU forum

The Serbian song “Oj, Kosovo, Kosovo” was performed at the concert that opened the European Union’s enlargement forum in Brussels. The event was organized by the European Commission under the auspices of European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos. The “Wider Europe – Stronger Europe” forum is being held on November 15 and 16.

The musical program included the Slovenian band “Kapobanda” and the Western Balkans Youth Orchestra. The orchestra features musicians from Serbia, Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Kosovo. The European Commission described the concert as part of the forum’s opening evening.

Kosovo demanded an explanation

Kosovo’s ambassador to Belgium, Agron Bajrami, reacted sharply to the performance. “This is not cultural exchange. The song promotes clear political claims to the territory of the Republic of Kosovo,” he wrote.

Bajrami called on the European Commission and Marta Kos to explain how the repertoire had been selected and approved. According to him, including the song in an official event dedicated to enlargement, unity and good-neighborly relations was unacceptable.

Kosovo’s chief negotiator with the European Union, Jeton Zulfi, also described the performance as “scandalous and unacceptable,” Kosovo Online reported. According to the reports, Pristina representatives also raised the question of why Kosovo had not been represented at the forum.

Reaction from the European Parliament as well

MEP Riho Terras, the European Parliament’s rapporteur for Kosovo, said the performance may have been “a deliberate provocation or the result of complete ignorance.” “The European Commission and Marta Kos owe Kosovo an explanation,” Terras wrote.

The song is often presented as part of the Serbian patriotic repertoire. According to the Serbian publication Direktno, it was created in 1989 by composer and singer Ljubomir Manasijević and is linked to Serbia’s historical and national narrative concerning Kosovo.

Among the forum’s official participants are European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa and Finnish President Alexander Stubb. No public response from the European Commission regarding the dispute has been reported.

Sources: kosovo-online.com, blic.rs, direktno.rs