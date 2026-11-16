Romania wants more Black Sea security capabilities from the EU

Romania will ask the European Union for additional counter-drone, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities in the Black Sea. Foreign Minister Dan Neculăescu will raise the issue at the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council after three merchant ships were hit by drones off the Romanian coast.

Neculăescu will call for a coordinated European response to the risks in the region, guarantees for freedom of navigation and an acceleration of the operational establishment of the Black Sea Maritime Security Centre. The agenda of the meeting includes Russia’s war against Ukraine and the hybrid campaign against the European Union and its member states.

The latest incidents occurred during the night of November 16. According to Romania’s Ministry of National Defence, a Greek tanker was hit by a drone, after which a fire broke out on board. Two more ships were hit later. The crews extinguished the fires, and no casualties have been reported. The ministry did not specify the origin of the drones.

„Once again, maritime security in the Black Sea has been put under threat,“ Romanian Prime Minister Luca Niculescu said. He described the incidents as „unacceptable“ and a violation of international law, linking them to the deterioration of security caused by Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine. The prime minister said Romania would continue taking measures with its allies to strengthen security in the Black Sea.

European support for maritime security

The European Commission has already announced €10 million each for Romania and Bulgaria to strengthen search-and-rescue operations in the Black Sea. Up to €50 million has also been earmarked to accelerate the construction of the Maritime Security Centre, which is expected to link the efforts of the two countries in their key ports of Constanța and Varna.

The centre’s aim is to support information sharing, risk assessment and coordination in response to threats to shipping and critical infrastructure. The European Commission expects it to begin operations in 2027.

Bucharest is insisting that the measures be supplemented with specific military and intelligence capabilities. Romanian President Nicușor Dan has already asked the allies for more counter-drone, surveillance and reconnaissance resources. Earlier, he also reported that two drones which had illegally entered the airspace over Sulina had been shot down by Romanian F-16s, but the circumstances surrounding the latest strikes on the ships have still not been publicly clarified.

Following the meeting of the EU foreign ministers, a meeting on transregional security and connectivity is also scheduled, with representatives from countries in the South Caucasus, Central Asia, Moldova, Turkey and Ukraine. The Black Sea will be discussed there as an area that is simultaneously important for security, commercial shipping and the export of Ukrainian goods.

Sources: apnews.com, informat.ro, euronews.com