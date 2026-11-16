Donbas for NATO: What Would Such a Deal Cost Ukraine?

Ukraine’s NATO membership in exchange for the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from part of Donbas would not be a sufficient guarantee of the country’s security without specific military commitments. This was stated by military expert Pavel Narozhnyi, founder of the charitable organization “Reactive Mail,” on Radio NV.

The issue was raised after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that, for the first time, the US side had raised the question of whether Ukraine would withdraw its troops from part of Donbas in exchange for joining the Alliance. According to Zelensky, this would not mean recognizing Donbas as Russian territory.

Expert: Ukraine has mainly been making concessions so far

Narozhnyi described the situation as unusual, since for the first time in a similar format, Ukraine had been presented with a proposal involving a possible political and territorial concession in exchange for a specific prospect. According to him, during previous negotiations, the talks had focused mainly on what Kyiv should give up, without receiving sufficiently clear guarantees in return.

“This is a very good piece of paper, but its benefits may not be as great as we imagine,” Narozhnyi said.

The expert linked the proposal to Russia’s demands that NATO stop expanding and return to its 1997 configuration. Moscow is also insisting that Ukraine give up its NATO membership aspirations, as well as participation in the European Union’s policies on collective security and defense, even if it becomes a member of the bloc.

What would the practical benefit be?

Narozhnyi questioned how NATO membership would work in the event of a new Russian attack on Ukraine. As an example, he cited a situation involving Russian drones in Romania’s territorial waters. According to him, the Alliance’s response included consultations, more frequent talks between the defense ministers of Romania and Bulgaria, and a proposal of more than €50 million to improve communications over the course of one year.

According to the expert, such a model could mean that, in the event of an attack on a Ukrainian city, the defense minister would speak with counterparts from other countries and report on the situation. Narozhnyi stressed that this would not be equivalent to the automatic provision of long-range missiles, the deployment of NATO aircraft, or the direct interception of every Russian missile and drone.

According to him, the presence of NATO aircraft on Ukrainian territory capable of defending the country’s airspace would represent a more concrete guarantee. For now, however, there is no confirmed decision on such an exchange or on the conditions under which Ukraine would receive membership in the Alliance.

Sources: unian.net