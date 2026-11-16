13-year-old New Yorker reunited with her cat after collapse

While rescuers in Brooklyn clear the aftermath of a collapse that claimed the lives of eight people, 13-year-old Zaria Coleman received an unexpected piece of good news: her cat Isaac was found alive and is now back with his family.

Isaac was found on Sunday, November 15, four days after the tragedy in the Flatbush neighborhood. Workers heard a faint meow coming from a cabinet under the kitchen sink in the Coleman family’s apartment. The family had not been allowed to enter the home after the wall of their residence was destroyed when the neighboring building collapsed.

Zaria waited outside as rescuers carried the cat out in a carrier. According to The Associated Press, Isaac spent four days without food or water before being taken to the Flatbush Cats organization’s veterinary clinic for an examination. New York City’s Mayor’s Office of Animal Welfare, the city’s Department of Buildings, and Flatbush Cats took part in the operation.

“I knew they would find him”

Zaria drew public attention on Friday when, in tears, she urged rescuers to look for her cat. “I really hope they come and get our cat. He’s hiding from them, and I think he’s scared,” she said at the time.

After the rescue, the girl said she had not lost hope. “I believed they would find Isaac. I knew they would find him,” Zaria told The New York Times.

New York Mayor Zoran Mamdani also announced the happy ending and thanked the city services and volunteers. “Isaac is now receiving the veterinary care he needs. We are grateful to everyone who helped reunite them,” Mamdani said.

The Brooklyn tragedy

The collapse occurred on November 11 and resulted in the deaths of eight people and injuries to another 18, including four firefighters. Nearby buildings were evacuated after their structures were damaged.

The causes of the incident are under investigation. According to The Associated Press, city authorities have begun inspections of more than 160 sites connected to six companies involved with the construction site next to the collapsed building. The investigation is expected to determine whether violations or shortcomings in the construction work contributed to the tragedy.

Against this backdrop, Isaac’s rescue became a rare moment of relief for a family that lost its home and experienced one of New York’s worst tragedies in recent days.

Sources: apnews.com, nbcnewyork.com