China: The Xi, Putin and Trump meeting is a turning point

The upcoming meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is of “turning-point significance,” China’s Foreign Ministry said. Beijing expects the talks to contribute to global peace and stability.

“They will exchange in-depth views on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in relations between major powers, which is of turning-point significance,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, November 19, in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, where the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit is being held. It will be the first face-to-face meeting between the leaders of China, the United States and Russia in this format. The information was confirmed by both the White House and the Kremlin.

Nuclear weapons are among the expected topics

According to China’s Foreign Ministry, the three countries bear an important responsibility for jointly addressing global challenges. Mao Ning said that stronger communication, managing differences and stabilizing relations are in the interests of China, Russia and the United States.

The White House said Donald Trump would raise the issue of reducing nuclear arsenals. China, however, has so far rejected proposals for trilateral talks on the subject, pointing out that the United States and Russia possess the largest nuclear stockpiles.

The Chinese side has not presented a detailed agenda for the meeting. According to US officials cited by The Associated Press, the talks will focus on nuclear weapons, while the war in Ukraine is not expected to be included as a main topic.

UN ready to support disarmament efforts

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in Manila that the organization was ready to support any effort toward nuclear disarmament that might emerge from the meeting. Beijing emphasizes that more intensive dialogue between the three powers could help stabilize the international situation and develop cooperation.

It remains to be seen whether the talks in Shenzhen will lead to concrete agreements. At present, China is reporting shared goals related to peace and strategic stability, but has not identified specific commitments or decisions that the leaders will discuss.

Sources: internazionale.it, channelnewsasia.com, apnews.com