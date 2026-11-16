A historic meeting on Ukraine is ahead: Zelenskyy is preparing a major move

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced preparations for a review of the work of international coalitions supporting Ukraine. He made the announcement in his traditional evening address, in which the Ukrainian president also spoke about an upcoming meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing,” describing it as potentially historic.

“We are also preparing a review of the work of the existing coalitions in support of Ukraine: which ones are actually fulfilling their tasks and which ones, frankly speaking, remain empty,” Zelenskyy said. According to him, the aim is to fill these formats with real commitments and action.

The Ukrainian president also said that the participants must develop a strong common European position for future diplomatic talks. He noted that the format involving Ukraine, the United States and Russia must not simply be expanded, but become “an order of magnitude stronger.”

The meeting in Berlin is scheduled for November 19

The upcoming meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” is scheduled to take place on November 19 in Berlin. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced the date after a meeting with Zelenskyy in early November. The forum is expected to discuss further military aid for Ukraine, security guarantees and the coordination of diplomatic efforts.

On November 15, Zelenskyy spoke with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Finnish President Alexander Stubb. According to the Ukrainian presidency, the three discussed the prospects for diplomacy and preparations for the meetings in Berlin. Zelenskyy emphasized that the European position in the upcoming talks must remain strong.

The FREYJA counter-ballistic program was also discussed during the talks. Zelenskyy thanked Norway and the other countries participating in the initiative and said that work on it was continuing. “European counter-ballistic defense – large-scale and effective – could become one of our most serious joint contributions to bringing peace closer,” he said.

European involvement in future negotiations

It was previously reported that in future talks between Ukraine and Russia, the European Union could be represented by national security advisers from Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Poland. Thus, the five countries would take part in coordinating the European position in the negotiating process.

The next round of talks is expected to take place before the G20 summit, which is scheduled for December 14 and 15 in the United States. Several international meetings are planned beforehand, including the forum of the “Coalition of the Willing” in Berlin. No final decision has yet been announced on the specific composition and agenda of the future negotiating format.

Sources: obozrevatel.com, interfax.com.ua, eurointegration.com.ua