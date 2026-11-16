Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Visit Oman

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a state visit to Oman on November 16 and 17 at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said. The visit will take place in Muscat, where high-level talks, meetings with the heads of major companies and other official events are planned.

The agenda includes discussions on ways to elevate relations between Uzbekistan and Oman to a higher level. Priorities include trade, investment and agriculture, as well as expanding cultural, humanitarian and tourism ties.

“The visit will include discussions of issues of mutual interest and ways to develop cooperation in support of the interests and aspirations of both countries,” a statement by the Royal Court of Oman, cited by the country’s Foreign Ministry, said.

Bilateral agreements expected

A number of documents and agreements are expected to be adopted following the talks. The preliminary information released does not specify which particular agreements will be signed.

On the eve of the visit, the sixth meeting of the Joint Committee for Economic and Trade Cooperation between Oman and Uzbekistan was held in Muscat. It discussed facilitating goods’ access to the markets of the two countries, joint investments, industrial and logistics partnerships, renewable energy, food security, tourism, education and scientific research.

Economic contacts between the two countries received an additional boost in July 2026, when Oman Air launched the first direct air route between Muscat and Tashkent. Flights operate twice a week, facilitating travel, trade ties and tourism exchanges.

Mirziyoyev’s visit is the first state visit by an Uzbek president to Oman, according to the preliminary information about the trip. The talks in Muscat will determine the specific next steps in economic and political cooperation between the two countries.

Sources: uza.uz, tashkenttimes.uz, omanobserver.om