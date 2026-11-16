Kallas with a Blunt Message to Russia: Ceasefire First, Negotiations Second!

Russia's demands in the negotiations to end the war in Ukraine are “maximalist and truly absurd,” and Europe's first task should be to achieve a ceasefire. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas said this ahead of the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

“What we need to see now is a ceasefire. A ceasefire so that talks on everything else can begin,” Kallas said. In her words, if Russia uses its conditions as a pretext to continue the war and inflict further destruction, the European negotiating team must insist that hostilities be halted first.

Europe Is Preparing Its Own Maximalist Demands

Kallas said that Moscow was repeating demands first made in 2021 and adding new conditions to them. According to her, Russia's tactic is to put forward a large number of demands and subsequently add more, so that any withdrawal from some of them appears to be a reasonable compromise.

“We should not look only at what we can offer Russia, because we also have leverage – these are the sanctions and the frozen assets,” the EU High Representative said. She pointed out that Europe must demand concessions from Moscow in order to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and on the continent.

Among Europe's maximalist demands is the withdrawal of Russian troops from all countries where Russia currently has forces stationed. Kallas linked this position to the principles of the UN Charter and to existing agreements on European security.

Dispute Over Europe's Future Security

In recent days, it has been reported that Russia is once again insisting on changes to Europe's security architecture, including the return of NATO forces to their positions as of 1997. These demands are similar to the conditions put forward by Moscow before the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine.

Kallas said that international agreements already exist that define the foundations of European security, but that Russia is not complying with them. She cited the Helsinki Final Act and the Budapest Memorandum and said that clear Russian concessions are needed before talks on broader security can take place.

In her words, there is currently no indication of Russian agreement to a ceasefire. Kallas accused Moscow of continuing to attack infrastructure in Ukraine, including railways, bridges and energy facilities.

Europe Expects to Participate in the Next Round

Kallas said that, according to the information available to her, European representatives would be included in the next round of negotiations. However, the decision on the composition and mandate of the European team belongs to the EU leaders.

She said she would continue working on the content of the negotiations through meetings with foreign ministers and experts from the European External Action Service. Her position is that the order must be clear: first a ceasefire, then a peace agreement, and only afterward discussions on the remaining issues related to European security.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, eurointegration.com.ua, interfax.com.ua