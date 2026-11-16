Ukrainian attacks forced Moscow to relocate its strategic aviation

Russia is redeploying its strategic aviation to protect its aircraft from further attacks. This was stated by Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a television broadcast cited by Ukrinform.

According to him, Moscow will not give up using strategic bombers as long as it has ammunition and long-range missiles at its disposal. These include the Kh-101 missile, which is used to strike targets at long distances.

The transfer does not mean the strikes will stop

“As long as there are bombs and missiles that can fly long distances, I mean the Kh-101 missiles, which are used, of course no one will write them off,” Ihnat said.

The spokesman noted that Russia’s strategic aviation had also been relocated following the Ukrainian Security Service’s “Spiderweb” operation, during which Russian military aircraft were hit. According to him, these actions could help Russia avoid further losses, but do not mean it will abandon the continued use of the bombers.

Ihnat said that Russian strategic aircraft could reach the European part of Russia within half a day. From there, they could prepare for the next strike, he said.

Following the “Spiderweb” operation, the Ukrainka air base in Russia’s Far East became one of the main bases for Russia’s strategic aviation. Aircraft were transferred there following Ukrainian attacks on Russian military airfields.

On September 29, a Tu-95MS strategic bomber crashed in the Amur Region. The information about the incident was provided in the context of the relocation of Russian aircraft, but Ihnat’s statement did not provide further details about the causes of the crash.

Sources: ukrinform.ua