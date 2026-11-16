The Distance from Kyiv to Paris: Ukraine Has Installed Anti-Drone Nets Along More Than 2,200 Kilometres of Roads

Ukraine has installed anti-drone protection along more than 2,200 kilometres of frontline roads. Work began in April 2025, with the State Special Transport Service carrying it out at the direction of the Ministry of Defence.

The scale of the protected sections is comparable to the length of the Dnipro River or the driving distance between Kyiv and Paris. The nets have been installed above key routes used for military and civilian transport near combat zones.

“Engineering work to deploy anti-drone protection is critically important, as the enemy is constantly attempting to strike logistics and civilian transport,” Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence said.

The ministry said the protection is intended to reduce risks to people and ensure movement along roads that are essential for the country’s defence and for supplying frontline communities. Units of the State Special Transport Service continue to reinforce key logistics routes every day.

Route protection through 2028

The construction of anti-drone nets is part of a broader approach to the engineering preparation of defensive lines. In October 2026, the Ukrainian government approved a strategy through 2028 that provides for unified standards for fortifications, digital recording of facilities and enhanced protection of logistics roads from unmanned aerial vehicles.

The strategy also provides for the regular updating of plans for engineering activities according to the operational situation and the needs of the troops. Thus, installing nets above roads is becoming a permanent part of protecting transport corridors rather than a one-off measure.

Individual protected sections have already been built in Kharkiv as well. There, a 6.5-kilometre anti-drone corridor has been installed above Kharkiv Highway, with additional sections also planned.

Sources: ukrinform.ua