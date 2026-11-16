Blow to the Kremlin’s war chest: Russia is losing its most profitable energy markets

Russia is losing revenue from oil and gas exports as its access to the European energy market shrinks. This is also reducing Moscow’s ability to finance the war against Ukraine, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said ahead of the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

“Every year, Europe imports less and less Russian oil and gas. Alternative markets are, firstly, more complicated from a logistical point of view, and secondly, prices there are at least 30% lower. Russia is selling less oil and receiving less money. This affects its ability to finance the war,” Sikorski said.

EU preparing new sanctions package

The topics of the meeting include Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, preparations for the 22nd package of sanctions against Russia, financial issues related to the war, and coordination of diplomatic efforts among EU member states. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is also expected to take part in the meeting.

According to Sikorski, the loss of the European hydrocarbon market is among the most important consequences of the sanctions policy against Moscow. He pointed out that the restrictions must be constantly updated, as the companies trading in and transporting Russian oil are changing.

He said that a significant number of companies and individuals had been placed on sanctions lists at Poland’s proposal. The European Union adopted its 21st package of sanctions in July, while preparations for the next package are part of the ongoing pressure on Russia’s revenues and economy.

Sikorski rejects trilateral format

The Polish minister also opposed the idea of a meeting in a US–Russia–China format. According to him, such a discussion would grant Moscow the status of a global superpower, which Russia has not possessed for a long time.

“This should be a meeting in a China–US–European Union triangle format,” Sikorski said.

He stressed that successful negotiations to end the war are possible only if sufficient pressure is brought to bear on Russia. “Pressure must be applied to the aggressor, not to the victim of aggression,” the Polish foreign minister said.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas also said that Russia was making maximalist demands as part of the peace negotiations. In her words, Europe must focus on increasing pressure on Moscow and securing a ceasefire in Ukraine before discussing other issues.

Sources: ukrinform.ua