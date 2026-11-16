Sweden: Russia does not want real peace in Ukraine – Moscow’s demands are absurd

Russia is showing no interest in serious peace talks on Ukraine, Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said. According to her, this is evident from the Russian demands that have emerged, which she described as “absurd”.

The statement came against the backdrop of diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Stenergard said that Moscow continues to show no readiness for serious discussions on a peace agreement.

Lithuania: There must be a ceasefire first

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys warned European countries not to fall into the trap of talks with Russia about a future European security architecture before a ceasefire has been achieved.

“As far as the European security architecture is concerned, it is very clear that we do not need a new one. We already have one. The rules work, but the problem is that Russia is violating them,” Budrys said.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Brussels.

According to the Lithuanian minister, discussing a new security system would give Russia opportunities to benefit from the process.

The focus remains on peace talks

“This would provide Russia with many opportunities to benefit from all of this, so we must not fall into this trap,” Budrys added.

The positions of Sweden and Lithuania make a ceasefire a precondition for broader discussions about Europe’s future security. At the same time, Stenergard said that Russia’s demands show a lack of interest in seriously negotiating peace in Ukraine.

European representatives are discussing Europe’s participation in diplomatic efforts, but insist that the talks must not divert attention from the need to end the war first.

Sources: bta.bg, whtc.com, euronews.com