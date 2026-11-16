Axios: Vance is keeping quiet about the 2028 presidential election

US Vice President J.D. Vance has still not decided whether he will run for president in 2028. A final decision is not expected before early 2027, while the public announcement of his plans could be delayed until late spring, Axios reported, citing two sources familiar with his intentions.

According to the sources, Vance is indeed still undecided and is discussing a possible candidacy with his family, including his wife, Usha. The couple recently welcomed their fourth child.

Vance remains among the leading contenders for the Republican Party nomination after Donald Trump’s term ends. His closest political advisers believe he should enter the race and probably will. The vice president himself, however, is in no hurry to make an official decision.

The midterm elections complicate his position

The Republicans’ defeat in the midterm elections changed the political environment around Vance. Party figures who want to distance themselves from the Trump administration’s policies and are calling for a change of course in 2028 have become more active.

Vance will likely have to answer for the current administration’s record. This could complicate his future campaign, although his allies claim that the midterm losses have not shaken his position as an early favorite.

They point to his donor network, political infrastructure and high name recognition as advantages. Vance is a co-founder of Rockbridge Network, which could become the foundation of a future fundraising operation. As chairman of the Republican National Committee’s finance committee, he has built relationships with major donors, including figures from the technology sector such as Peter Thiel, David Sacks and Elon Musk.

Before the midterm elections, Vance worked actively in various parts of the country and established contacts with party activists and officials who could be important for a possible 2028 campaign.

Cruz, Rubio and other Republicans are preparing

Trump’s continued political presence is another reason Vance is not announcing his intentions early. According to his allies, he is concerned that starting the campaign prematurely could divert attention from the president and damage their relationship.

Meanwhile, Texas Senator Ted Cruz is preparing for a possible presidential bid. His representatives have held meetings on the subject, but some Republicans, including several of his allies, doubt that he could seriously compete with Vance, especially if Trump endorses the vice president.

Some Republican figures see a more serious potential rival in Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has received support from influential party figures, including major donor Ken Griffin. Rubio, however, has repeatedly said that he will support Vance if Vance decides to run. His workload as secretary of state and national security adviser also means that he does not have a ready political structure like the vice president’s.

Other potential candidates include former Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis described the Republicans’ midterm losses as “an extinction-level event,” but pointed to the party’s victories in Florida as a possible model for recovery.

Sources: axios.com