Russia creates secret regiment of rare helicopters to combat Ukrainian drones

Russia has begun reinforcing military posts along its border with Norway with sandbags and anti-drone nets. The measures are part of efforts to strengthen the protection of military facilities against Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN reports, citing the British publication UK Defence Journal.

“Russia is a country at war,” said Vice Admiral Rune Andersen, commander of the Norwegian Joint Headquarters. He said he had seen the fortified Russian posts during a visit to the area last week. Andersen described the change in Russia’s posture as a retreat toward a “defensive bastion” and linked the measures to deep strikes by Ukraine.

New regiment with Ka-29 helicopters

In May, Russia created a new regiment of rare Ka-29 helicopters to protect the Northern Fleet from Ukrainian drones. Its area of responsibility includes Olenya airfield, which is used as a base for Tu-95MS strategic bombers.

The deployment of a specialized unit has been presented as part of the expansion of measures against drone attacks on Russian military facilities. In 2026, anti-drone nets were also installed over Russian nuclear submarines from Projects 945 “Antey” and 667BDRM “Delfin”.

Olenya airfield is located on the Kola Peninsula and is important to Russia’s strategic aviation forces. It is precisely the presence of long-range bombers that makes it one of the facilities Moscow is seeking to protect from attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles.

NATO increases its presence in the north

According to Andersen, over the past three years NATO allies have tripled their naval and strategic aviation presence in the North Atlantic. He warned that deterring Russia must be carefully calibrated so that Moscow does not perceive it as preparation for an attack.

“We must be able to demonstrate this strength without creating misunderstandings,” the Norwegian vice admiral said. He also noted that the Russian Navy is tasked with escorting commercial vessels and protecting its military bases at the same time.

In 2024, the Kola Peninsula was incorporated into the area of the Leningrad Military District following changes to Russia’s military-administrative structure. A significant portion of its forces is engaged in the war against Ukraine. This is among the possible explanations for the transfer of additional responsibilities to the northern units.

Reports of the fortification of the posts and the creation of the Ka-29 regiment point to a change in the protection of Russian facilities in the Arctic. Claims that these actions indicate preparations for a direct conflict with Western countries remain an assessment, not a confirmed fact.

Sources: unian.net, ukdefencejournal.org.uk