After Another Attempted Attack: Estonia Closes Its Border with Russia

On Sunday, November 15, there was no outward sign that an attempted act of sabotage and arson had taken place here the previous day. In the dusk, the production building of Estonian drone manufacturer Threod Systems, located north of Tallinn, appeared practically untouched. This can be seen in footage broadcast by Finnish television.

Early on Saturday morning, several perpetrators attempted to set the building on fire using an explosive device. Security guards managed to prevent the attack. Since the weekend, the incident has been the main topic in the Estonian news.

According to information provided by the authorities, eight suspects have been detained. They are reportedly all residents of Latvia. At a press conference, the director of Estonia’s Internal Security Service stated that, according to his information, Russia’s military intelligence service, the GRU, had ordered the attack.

Threod Systems manufactures drones that are also used in Ukraine – in the fight against the Russian army.

Closure of all land border crossing points

There was a similar attempted attack in Tallinn as early as this summer. The target was also an arms factory. Now, following the latest incident, Estonia has decided to decide to close its border with Russia. "From the beginning of December, we want to completely close all our land border crossing points," Estonian Interior Minister Igor Taro said on Estonian television. "The government must decide whether this will be a measure of indefinite duration or one with a limited term."

Traffic to and from Russia at the border crossing points had already been significantly restricted, Taro stressed, adding that repeated warnings had been issued that further escalation could lead to a complete blockade of traffic. Something that is now happening.

Russia must understand that hostile actions against Estonia have consequences, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna wrote on the online platform X. Closing the border makes hostile actions more difficult and prevents sanctions from being circumvented, he continued.

Closing the border increases security in Estonia, explains Margo Paloson, director general of Estonia’s Internal Security Service. "There is no doubt that this will effectively reduce security risks for the Republic of Estonia. In this way, travel between Estonia and Russia will no longer be possible."

Estonia is building anti-tank barriers and bunkers

The closure of the border will also affect the city of Narva, located in the northeasternmost part of Estonia. The majority of residents here still speak Russian. Many have relatives or friends in Russia. But lately, the border crossing has been used less and less because of the long waits.

Since 2025, Estonia has been massively strengthening its border with Russia, building anti-tank barriers and planning to construct up to 600 bunkers. In view of these measures, many people are wondering why the border is still open at all. Calls to follow Finland’s example have been heard in Estonia for a long time. The northern neighbor began strengthening its border with Russia and closing border crossing points almost three years ago.