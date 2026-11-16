Bloomberg: Trump will not raise the issue of Ukraine with Putin and Xi

Donald Trump will use the upcoming meeting with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to demonstrate that, despite domestic political pressure in the US, he remains a key factor in global politics. According to Bloomberg, the US president is likely to avoid discussing the war in Ukraine during the trilateral talks.

The meeting is scheduled for November 19 in Shenzhen, China, as part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. It will be the first such conversation between the leaders of the United States, Russia and China. The White House says the talks will officially focus on nuclear non-proliferation. According to Trump, discussing the issue could pave the way for a new agreement between the major nuclear powers.

Ukraine is unlikely to be the main topic

A senior US administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters that Trump is expected to use the meeting to discuss the war in Iran, but will avoid the issue of Ukraine. The absence of a Ukrainian representative has already drawn criticism.

“I do not want Ukraine’s interests to be represented by Putin, Xi Jinping and Trump,” said Michael McFaul, a former US ambassador to Russia. In his view, it would be more logical for Volodymyr Zelensky or at least one of the European leaders to be invited to the meeting.

Domestic pressure on Trump

The meeting is taking place against the backdrop of two serious political difficulties for the US president. Bloomberg points to the Republicans’ heavy defeat in the midterm congressional elections, as well as the scandal surrounding Nvidia chief Jensen Huang, who, according to the publication, left his post following revelations of a connection with an alleged Chinese spy.

Kurt Tong, a former US ambassador to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, believes that Trump will seek to turn the trip into a demonstration of leadership. “The president will undoubtedly try to use this trip to reaffirm his leadership and authority, demonstrate his statesmanship and essentially boast on the international stage,” Tong said.

According to Bloomberg, the meeting could strengthen China’s position as a global power and give Trump an opportunity to project strength abroad while facing low approval ratings and the prospect of congressional investigations. At the same time, a conversation between Trump and Putin could heighten concerns in Kyiv and Western capitals if it creates the impression that future decisions about Ukraine could be discussed without its participation.

Sources: unian.net, bloomberg.com