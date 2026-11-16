Germany Draws a Red Line for Moscow: It Will Not Negotiate the Foundations of European Security

Germany will not allow the fundamental principles of European security to be reconsidered in future negotiations with Russia. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said this ahead of the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

Wadephul identified the 1975 Helsinki Final Act, the Paris Charter and the Budapest Memorandum as the foundations of European security. According to him, these documents affirm the equality of sovereign states and the right of each of them to choose for itself which security structures to join.

“These are the foundations that, for us, are not subject to negotiation. There are no grounds for questioning the existing alliances,” Wadephul said.

The German minister said that these issues cannot be discussed with Moscow. However, he added that the remaining aspects of a future settlement can and should be the subject of negotiations.

Berlin Expects to See Moscow’s Position

Wadephul said that it would soon become clear whether Russia is ready for serious talks or is merely trying to buy time by creating the impression of a negotiating process.

“There must come a moment when both sides are ready for serious concessions. For Russia, that concession must finally be the end of this terrible war,” he said.

According to him, the decision on a possible peace settlement belongs to Ukraine and Russia. Germany “stands clearly on Ukraine’s side” and is not a mediator taking a position halfway between the two sides.

The European Team and the Austrian Proposal

According to Wadephul, the composition of the European negotiating team was already agreed upon at an informal summit in Dublin on November 13. It includes the institutions of the European Union and five countries: Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Poland.

Austria proposed that the team’s mandate cover four areas – political, security, humanitarian and economic. Vienna is emphasizing the monitoring of a possible ceasefire through European instruments, including satellite systems, as well as through the OSCE and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The humanitarian component includes coordinating aid for Ukraine, especially during the winter, and efforts to return Ukrainian children taken to Russia. The economic track envisages using sanctions and other economic instruments as a means of exerting influence in the negotiations.

Wadephul said that after the participants and the main issues have been determined, practical work must begin on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Sources: ukrinform.ua