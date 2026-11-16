Arson, accusations and a closed border: new tensions between Estonia and Russia

The Kremlin categorically rejected Estonia’s accusations that Moscow was behind an attempted arson attack on a facility belonging to the Estonian defense company “Treod Systems”. The Russian side described the claims as unfounded after Tallinn announced that it would close all border crossing points with Russia from December 1.

“These accusations are completely unfounded. That is why we cannot accept them. We do not accept them, we do not approve of them, we do not agree with them and we categorically reject them,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to him, Estonia’s accusations are part of a series of false claims against Moscow made by European countries. Peskov did not identify any other specific cases, but said that Russia did not accept such assessments.

Tallinn linked the border closure to the attempted arson attack

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna announced that all border crossing points between Estonia and Russia would be closed from December 1. The decision is linked to an attempted arson attack on a facility belonging to “Treod Systems”, which Tallinn says was ordered by Russia’s military intelligence service, known as the GRU.

Estonian authorities are presenting the case as an attack against a company in the defense sector. Moscow, however, denies any connection with the incident, while the Kremlin rejects the claim that Russian services ordered the attack.

Peskov also criticized the planned closure of the border crossing points. “And as for such a decision to close all checkpoints and border crossing points – this is tantamount to Estonia building a wall,” he said.

“As history shows, many countries have built walls, but this has brought nothing good to those who erected them,” the Kremlin spokesman added.

Thus, the dispute between Tallinn and Moscow is also extending to the movement regime across their shared border. Estonia has designated December 1 as the date for closing the crossing points, while Russia rejects both the accusations over the attempted arson attack and the related rationale for the border measure.

Sources: bta.bg, streetinsider.com