Russia carried out 116 attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector in just one week

Russia attacked Ukraine’s energy and oil and gas sectors 116 times over the past week. The attacks resulted in a total of 161 incidents that caused damage to energy and oil and gas infrastructure.

The data were presented by Ukraine’s First Deputy Minister of Energy, Artyom Nekrasov, during a briefing on the operational situation in the energy system.

„Over the past week, Russia deliberately attacked Ukraine’s energy and oil and gas sectors 116 times. A total of 161 incidents were recorded, resulting in damage to energy and oil and gas infrastructure,“ Artyom Nekrasov said.

Compared with the previous week, the number of reported attacks was 12 lower. At that time, Ukrainian authorities reported 128 deliberate attacks against the energy and oil and gas sectors.

There was also a decrease in the total number of incidents. During the previous week, 219 cases were recorded that resulted in damage to and destruction of energy and oil and gas infrastructure facilities. This was 58 more incidents than were reported over the past seven days.

The data presented did not specify the particular facilities affected, the areas targeted by the attacks or the extent of the material damage. It was also not specified what impact the attacks had on the production, transmission and supply of electricity and fuels.

Sources: ukrinform.ua