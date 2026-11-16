Moscow: Ukraine carried out its largest attack against Russia since the beginning of the war

Ukraine has carried out its largest midnight drone attack against Russia since the beginning of the war in 2022, data from the Russian Ministry of Defence published today shows, Reuters reported, citing the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).

According to Moscow, Russian air defences shot down 1,336 Ukrainian drones in 16 regions.

This exceeds the previous record of 1,254 drones reported on 29 October and is part of a trend of increasing scale and frequency of Ukrainian drone attacks from summer into autumn.

The Russian Ministry of Defence also reported that air defence forces shot down some of the Ukrainian drones over Crimea - the Black Sea peninsula that was seized and annexed by Russia in 2014.

According to the ministry, drones were also shot down over the waters of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed governor of Crimea, said earlier today that Ukraine had struck the bridge connecting the Crimean Peninsula with Russia’s Krasnodar Krai in southern Russia. The Kremlin subsequently added that the damage was minor and that vehicle traffic had been temporarily suspended. Trains continued to run according to schedule, the Russian Ministry of Transport specified.

Since the end of October, Ukraine has also significantly stepped up its attacks on Russian oil refineries. Yesterday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the strikes had taken more than half of Russia’s oil refining capacity out of service.

Reuters notes that it was unable to independently verify this information.