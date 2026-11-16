Russian strikes on Dnipro: 22-year-old woman killed, 13 people injured

A 22-year-old woman was killed and 13 people were injured in Russian strikes on Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk region. Another 16 people received medical assistance at the scene.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said the attacks began in the morning and were carried out using attack drones and munitions known as „Banderols“.

„Unfortunately, civilian sites were hit. A road was also hit, where there was a concentration of vehicles. As a result of this attack, a 22-year-old woman was killed and 13 people were injured,“ Hanzha said.

Ten of the injured remain in hospital. Two men, aged 26 and 47, are in serious condition. Both have traumatic brain injuries.

Among the injured is also a 16-year-old boy, who will receive outpatient treatment. Earlier, it was also reported that a food-processing facility in Dnipro had been hit.

Ukrainian authorities have not provided further details about the condition of the other hospitalized people or the extent of the damage to civilian infrastructure.

Sources: ukrinform.ua