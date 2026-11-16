EU sanctions Russian company over disinformation and hacking

The European Union has imposed sanctions on Russia’s “Social Design Agency,” the NoName057(16) hacking group and a total of 30 individuals. The decision by the Council of the EU targets disinformation campaigns and cyberattacks that the European institution links to Russian entities.

The measures include asset freezes and bans on travel to EU countries. Citizens and companies from the bloc are prohibited from providing funds, directly or indirectly, to the individuals and organizations on the list.

Disinformation campaigns against the EU

The “Social Design Agency” is a Moscow-based public relations and political technology company. The Council of the EU describes it as “funded, directed and controlled” by the Russian presidential administration.

According to the Council, the company organized large-scale information manipulation and interference operations targeting member states, European institutions and public support for Ukraine. Those sanctioned include 24 of its employees who took part in developing and carrying out the campaigns.

The entity has been linked to the Doppelganger network, which European authorities say conducted operations targeting the 2024 European Parliament elections and directed its activities at countries such as Germany and France. The sanctions list also includes Russian propagandists whom the EU says spread messages justifying Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Sanctions against NoName057(16)

The EU has also added NoName057(16) to the list – a pro-Russian hacking group that emerged in March 2022. The organization claims responsibility for attacks against government institutions, critical infrastructure and private companies in the European Union, Ukraine and the United States.

The group uses DDoS attacks – by sending a huge volume of requests, websites and online portals are overloaded and become inaccessible. According to the Council of the EU, targets have included facilities in the energy, financial and transport sectors, water supply systems, as well as political parties and candidates during elections.

The European institution said the new measures are part of the response to Russia’s intensifying hybrid activities against the EU and its partners. The legal acts imposing the sanctions have been published in the “Official Journal” of the European Union.

Sources: news.bg