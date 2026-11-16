38 countries warn of nuclear risk in Ukraine over winter

Nuclear and radiation safety regulators from 38 countries warned that the risk of a nuclear accident in Ukraine is increasing as winter approaches. The reason is the intensified Russian attacks on power plants, power lines and substations on which the supply of electricity to nuclear power plants depends.

In a joint statement, the Heads of the European Competent Authorities on Radiation Protection Association, the Western European Nuclear Regulators Association and the organization of the heads of the Nordic radiation safety authorities called on Russia to stop the strikes.

“We express our deep concern about the growing risks to nuclear safety arising from Russia’s war against Ukraine and the continuing attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure,” the statement said.

According to the regulators, a prolonged power outage could make it difficult to cool the nuclear fuel. If the backup systems also fail at the same time, the fuel could overheat, seriously damage the reactor core and potentially lead to the release of radioactive substances. Such an incident could have cross-border consequences.

Danger to nine operating reactors

HERCA and NORA Chairman Per Strand told “Reuters” that the Russian attacks had become more destructive in recent weeks, including because of the use of drones with larger warheads and greater accuracy.

“Because of this new Russian tactic, the risk of a nuclear accident will obviously be at its highest this winter,” Strand warned.

According to him, the worst-case scenario is a complete power outage in Ukraine that would affect all nine operating nuclear reactors at the same time.

“Nine reactors simultaneously, with the potential for radioactive releases, would represent an extremely serious situation,” the expert said.

Strand said that this scenario could be prevented through international pressure to stop the strikes on the energy infrastructure. Otherwise, European countries must strengthen their coordination and readiness to respond to a possible nuclear accident.

Zaporizhzhia NPP has lost power 27 times

The International Atomic Energy Agency reported that military actions during the previous week had caused instability in Ukraine’s electricity system. Some of the operating power units had been forced to reduce their output.

Ukraine has four nuclear power plants, three of which continue to generate electricity and provide around 80% of the electricity used in the country during the winter. The Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest in Europe, is under Russian control, and its reactors are not generating electricity.

However, the plant still needs an external power supply to cool the nuclear fuel and operate its safety systems. According to IAEA data, since the beginning of the war it has lost its external power supply 27 times, necessitating the use of emergency diesel generators. Since the end of March, the plant has relied on just one external power line.

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of strikes on the Zaporizhzhia NPP and of disruptions to the power lines. At present, the regulators’ warning concerns a growing risk, not a confirmed new nuclear accident.

Sources: news.bg, uk.marketscreener.com