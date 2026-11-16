Russia Doubled Diesel Exports, but the US Received Not a Single Litre

Russia nearly doubled its diesel exports in October, but not a single shipment under the agreement between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached the American market. Average Russian exports rose to 271,000 barrels per day, up from 135,000 barrels per day in September.

The agreement between Trump and Putin was reached on October 9. Under it, Russia was supposed to immediately deliver more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel to the US, followed by another 500,000 tonnes in November and 1 million tonnes at a later stage. For the transactions, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control issued a general licence valid until April 7, 2027.

US businesses are avoiding the cargoes

Companies in the US are refusing Russian cargoes because of legal risks and uncertainty over whether the licence overrides the statutory ban on imports of Russian petroleum products introduced in 2022.

“It was a relatively easy decision for businesses to say: “We don’t want to touch it”,” former Washington sanctions expert Jeremy Paner told Reuters.

Phillips 66 Chief Executive Officer Mark Lashier said the company had no intention of buying Russian diesel. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill warned port operators that severe sanctions could follow if they accepted such tankers.

Cargoes are being redirected to other markets

Following the refusal by American buyers, the additional volumes are being redirected to Brazil, Turkey and other markets. Brazilian traders, however, have also rejected some of the offers because the prices were unfavourable compared with American diesel.

Even after the October surge, exports remain significantly below typical seasonal levels. Energy Aspects estimates them at 260,000 barrels per day, while the five-year seasonal average is around 700,000 barrels per day.

On October 30, Ukraine resumed drone strikes on Russian refineries, putting around 30% of Russia’s refining capacity out of operation. This continues to restrict diesel supplies to international markets.

At the same time, Russian crude oil production rose by 210,000 barrels per day in October to 8.73 million barrels per day. The International Energy Agency reports global supply of 105.4 million barrels per day, which for the first time since the beginning of the war in Iran exceeds demand.

Sources: money.bg