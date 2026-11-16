Musk backs Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia chief

Elon Musk and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney have backed a campaign to reinstate Jensen Huang as head of Nvidia. The open letter to the company’s board has gathered more than 175,000 signatures, while the organizers are calling for Huang to be reinstated while an independent investigation is under way.

The “Stand with Jensen” initiative was created by Nvidia employees, former employees, shareholders and supporters. The letter claims that Huang was removed without due process and without being given an opportunity to respond to the allegations. Other prominent figures from the technology sector are also among the signatories. The organizers themselves note that the names and professional statuses of the participants were self-reported and have not been independently verified.

Huang resigned as Nvidia’s chief executive last week following a scandal involving claims of extramarital affairs. One of them was with Alice Huang, who has been described in public allegations as a woman suspected of having ties to Chinese espionage networks. According to information cited by the BBC, Huang also had a second relationship with an Nvidia executive.

The case also took on a political dimension because of questions surrounding deliveries of Nvidia’s high-tech chips to Alice Huang’s former company, “Megaspeed”. In Washington, there has been discussion over whether some of these products reached China despite US export restrictions. The issue has led to tensions between the US Treasury Department and the US Department of Commerce.

Elon Musk defended the former Nvidia chief, arguing that the company could lose important deals following his departure. “Jensen managed Nvidia’s supply chain brilliantly, but many of those deals rested solely on a personal agreement with him rather than on a written contract,” Musk said. According to him, without Huang at least some of the key agreements will be lost.

Nvidia is temporarily being led by Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged the company to look for its next chief executive outside the company. This means that any potential return by Huang would take place under the heightened scrutiny of the US administration.

So far, Nvidia’s board has not announced a decision on reinstating Huang. According to information cited by the BBC, the likelihood of this happening remains low while the internal investigations continue.

Sources: news.bg, techradar.com, tomshardware.com