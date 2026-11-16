Small contingents of French military personnel have been deployed in Ukraine for several months, where they train Ukrainian troops and help maintain military equipment. Their missions do not include combat operations, a source familiar with the matter told Agence France-Presse.

“The rotation of French trainers in support of Ukraine in France, Poland and, on an occasional basis, in Ukraine is a reality. But this is not a military operation. There is no intention whatsoever for them to be involved in actions related to the use of force,” the source stressed.

In response to an inquiry, the French Armed Forces General Staff declined to comment.

Mission “Volya”

According to information previously revealed by RFI, the secret mission is called “Volya” and is led by a French general. It has been described as a “light and flexible structure” made up of small groups assigned to short-term missions.

Anonymous sources cited by RFI claim that French military personnel have been in Ukraine since at least the summer of 2026. Their exact number, as well as the locations where they carry out their missions, has not been disclosed.

France has consistently denied that it has combat units on Ukrainian territory. According to information confirmed to Agence France-Presse, they are instructors and maintenance specialists, rather than units intended to take part in military operations.

Training and Equipment Maintenance

France trains Ukrainian military personnel on its territory and also deploys instructors in Poland as part of the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine. The mandate of EUMAM-Ukraine has been extended until November 2028.

Since 2023, around 25,000 Ukrainian military personnel have undergone training in France and Poland. The new presence of small French groups in Ukraine expands the geographical scope of this support, but according to the source cited by Agence France-Presse, it does not change its non-combat nature.

The United Kingdom is carrying out similar tasks. In March, the British government announced that engineers had been deployed in Ukraine and were working with their Ukrainian counterparts on the maintenance and repair of military vehicles. According to the British newspaper “The Guardian,” some of the specialists were hired on contract and are not military personnel.

A Sensitive Political Issue

The presence of military personnel from Western countries on Ukrainian territory remains politically sensitive. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned that sending foreign troops to Ukraine would constitute a “red line.”

At the same time, Paris and London are leading the “Coalition of the Willing,” which includes 35 countries. It is discussing the deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine to help implement security guarantees following a possible agreement on a ceasefire with Russia.

President Emmanuel Macron advocates continuing support for Kyiv and warned that restricting aid to Ukraine could force it to accept an unjust peace. At the same time, Marine Le Pen said that if she came to power, she would end France’s financial aid to Ukraine after a six-month transition period.

Sources: bta.bg