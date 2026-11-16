EU Approves New Sanctions Against Russia and €8 Billion for Ukraine

The foreign ministers of the European Union approved new sanctions against Russia and the allocation of nearly €8 billion in financial assistance for Ukraine. This is the largest one-off payment ever provided by the EU to the country.

Around 110 individuals and legal entities have been included on the sanctions list. They include nearly 50 Russian banks and financial institutions. Around 30 individuals and organizations have been sanctioned over sabotage, disinformation campaigns and other actions targeting European Union member states.

Sanctions Over Disinformation and Interference

The Moscow-based public relations and technology company “Social Design Agency”, as well as some of its employees, has been sanctioned. The statement on the measures says that the company is linked to “large-scale projects to manipulate information and interfere, financed, directed and controlled by the administration of the Russian president”.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who attended the meeting in Brussels, welcomed the decision. “Those who undermine Ukraine’s territorial integrity, destabilize Europe and carry out cyberattacks must face the consequences,” he wrote on the social network “X”.

Sybiha added that Russian aggression does not stop at Ukraine’s borders and described the sanctions as a key tool for protecting international law, European security and peace.

Nearly €8 Billion in Financial Aid and €1.71 Billion in Military Assistance

Financial assistance for Ukraine was approved after the country implemented reforms in areas such as the judicial system, the fight against corruption and the energy sector. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the EU and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The European Commission also announced the allocation of a further €1.71 billion in military assistance. The funds are intended for the purchase of drones, ammunition and air defense systems. The amount is part of a €90 billion loan program approved in February.

“We will continue our unwavering support for Ukraine – as we have done every day since the beginning of Russian aggression,” Ursula von der Leyen said.

She said that the EU continues to work toward a just and lasting peace that guarantees Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as Europe’s security.

EU Ready to Host Peace Talks

Meanwhile, European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho said that the EU was ready to host multilateral peace talks on Ukraine in Europe, including with the participation of a Russian delegation.

“We are ready to move to a multilateral format for the talks. Specific venues for holding them have not yet been discussed, so we have not reached that stage yet,” Pinho said.

Sources: bta.bg