Iraq loses billions of dollars to oil smuggling

Iraq is losing billions of dollars due to oil smuggling, Youssef al-Kilabi, a member of the parliamentary committee investigating smuggling and of the Finance Committee, said. His statement was quoted by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Iraq has 10,000 kilometers of oil pipelines, and installing sensors along them would cost 350 billion Iraqi dinars, or around $200 million. “What is $200 million compared to smuggling operations worth billions?” al-Kilabi asked.

The proposal was made as early as 2019

According to the MP, the installation of sensors along the pipelines was proposed as early as 2019, but the recommendations were not implemented. He described ignoring them and shifting responsibility onto other people as unacceptable.

Al-Kilabi also said that the director of the Oil Pipelines Company and several other officials had been dismissed by a decision of the prime minister. The MP described this as a positive step.

Smuggling operations involving approximately 5,000 to 10,000 barrels of oil are being carried out in the Rabia area, he also said. According to al-Kilabi, these operations are among the causes of Iraq’s serious financial losses.

The MP expressed his full support for the government’s actions against smuggling. He said that the parliamentary committee was facing numerous challenges and had a number of recommendations. “It is positive that the current government is implementing the decisions adopted by the Council of Representatives,” al-Kilabi added.

Sources: bta.bg