Lithuania Also Considering Closing Its Border with Russia

Lithuania may consider closing its border with Russia if attempts to destabilize the region continue. President Gitanas Nausėda made the statement after Estonia announced that it would close all its border crossings with Russia from December 1.

“Lithuania could also take similar decisions, but we must take all circumstances into account, above all the fact that we are a transit country to Kaliningrad,” Nausėda said, as quoted by the Anadolu Agency. The Russian exclave lies between Lithuania and Poland.

Estonia to Close Border Crossings from December 1

Tallinn’s decision is linked to an alleged sabotage attempt against drone manufacturer Threod Systems in the Viimsi area, north of the capital Tallinn. Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said that Russia’s military intelligence agency, the GRU, had attempted to set fire to a company plant on Saturday evening.

Eight Latvian residents have been detained in connection with the case. Michal described the incident as part of “Russia’s broader hybrid war against Europe,” which, he said, aims to undermine support for Ukraine and ease pressure on Moscow.

Estonian authorities are presenting the closure of the crossings as a measure to limit the risk of further hostile actions. The decision will affect overland traffic between Estonia and Russia, while no specific duration has been given.

Lithuania Also Tightens Grain Controls

Alongside discussions on border restrictions, Lithuania has introduced stricter controls on the transit of Russian and Belarusian grain shipments through the port of Klaipėda.

Importers must now pay for origin verification checks. Shipments will not be allowed to leave the port and be sent to global markets before the results of laboratory tests are ready.

The aim is to prevent the transit of grain that may have been stolen from Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine. If discrepancies are found, the cargo will be returned or destroyed.

Lithuanian Agriculture Minister Kęstutis Mažeika also urged other European Union countries to introduce a similar system. In early October, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia called on the EU to ban the transit of Russian grain through the territory of the Union.

Sources: news.bg, aa.com.tr, news.err.ee