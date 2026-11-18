The Republic of Latvia was proclaimed on November 18, 1918, in the hall of what is now the Latvian National Theatre in Riga. The decision was taken by the Latvian People's Council, which brought together the country's main political forces. Kārlis Ulmanis was appointed head of the provisional government.

The date came just days after the end of World War I, when Europe's old political order was collapsing. The Latvian lands were still under German military occupation, while the power of the Russian Empire had collapsed following the revolutions of 1917. President Egils Levits later noted that the decision to establish the state had been taken by 39 members of the People's Council.

The Road from Livonia to an Independent Latvia

The term Livonia does not refer to the entire territory of present-day Latvia. Historically, it referred to lands in what are now Latvia and Estonia. In the 13th century, a significant part of the region came under the rule of the Order of the Brothers of the Sword, which merged into the Livonian Order in 1237.

Over the following centuries, the territories were divided among various states. Northern and eastern Latvia came under Russian rule at the beginning of the 18th century, while Courland and Semigallia were annexed to the Russian Empire in 1795. Thus, all the lands of modern-day Latvia came to lie within the empire.

As early as December 2, 1917, the Latvian Provisional National Council declared that the country had the right to build its own state. However, the proclamation of November 18, 1918, did not bring the struggle to an end. After the withdrawal of German forces, Bolshevik troops entered the country and the Latvian War of Independence began.

Recognition, Occupation and Restoration

Soviet Russia recognized Latvia's independence under the peace treaty of August 11, 1920. International de jure recognition followed on January 26, 1921, from the Allied powers.

Independence was interrupted in 1940. Following the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact of August 23, 1939, the Soviet Union occupied Latvia on June 17, 1940. The formal incorporation into the USSR took place on August 5 of the same year, following political pressure and elections without genuine competition. Latvia existed as the Latvian Soviet Socialist Republic until the end of the Soviet period.

On May 4, 1990, the Supreme Council of the Latvian SSR adopted a declaration on the restoration of independence and set a transitional period. Following the failed coup in Moscow on August 21, 1991, the law on the de facto restoration of independence was adopted. The Latvian Constitution still regards the state as the same republic proclaimed on November 18, 1918.

Sources: president.lv