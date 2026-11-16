On the Offensive! Houthis Advance Toward Aden After Government Forces Withdraw

The Houthis seized new territory along Yemen’s southern coast and moved closer to Aden after Saudi-backed government forces withdrew from the area around the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Five Yemeni armed forces officials said the fighters had reached the coastal area of Khor Umaira, around 100 kilometers west of Aden, and were approximately 25 kilometers from government positions near Kawah.

Aden has been the seat of Yemen’s internationally recognized government since the Houthis seized the capital, Sana’a, in 2014. The Yemeni government announced that it was withdrawing its troops from areas near Bab el-Mandeb in order to focus its efforts on defending Aden and the neighboring province of Lahj.

The strait connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and is a key maritime corridor for ships traveling to and from the Suez Canal. The withdrawal of government forces is a serious setback for the Saudi-backed military campaign.

Checks and Increased Presence in Aden

Residents of Aden reported more checkpoints and identity document checks. Government official Amin Mahmoud told Reuters that the city has food supplies and fuel, but that the population is concerned by the withdrawal of government forces.

“People are nevertheless worried about the withdrawal of government forces and the possibility that the fighting could move closer to Aden,” Amin Mahmoud said.

According to three government sources, the authorities’ main priority is now the defense of Aden and Lahj. Government forces are regrouping and reinforcing their positions along the front line, while preparing a possible counteroffensive to retake the lost territory.

From an Attempt to Advance on Sana’a to the Defense of Aden

“There is a serious threat to Aden because the Houthis are getting closer and closer. This is a major setback. The government sought to retake Sana’a, and is now defending Aden,” said political and conflict analyst Mohammed al-Qadi.

According to him, one of the main problems facing government forces is their fragmentation. The analyst believes that the Houthis are exploiting years of disagreements and internal conflicts between the various formations supporting the internationally recognized government.

Yemen’s civil war had been relatively frozen since 2022, but fighting resumed in the summer of 2026 amid the regional conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran. The Houthis launched a rapid advance along the Red Sea coast and in the Bab el-Mandeb area, while government forces in the Taiz area came under siege.

In October, Riyadh-backed forces launched a counteroffensive and retook key positions near the strait, including the Dubab area. However, they failed to completely push the Houthis out of the coastal region or retake the port city of Mokha.

After the war resumed, the Houthis began shelling Saudi airports and oil facilities with ballistic missiles, as well as attacking shipping in the Red Sea. Their territorial gains are placing additional pressure on Aden, Yemen’s government and one of the most important maritime routes between Asia and Europe.

Sources: news.bg, ynetnews.com