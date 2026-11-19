In a small building on the shores of Lake Geneva, away from the official negotiating table, Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev speak privately about the most dangerous issue of the Cold War – how to reduce the risk of nuclear war. This is the first meeting between the American president and the Soviet general secretary and one of the most important diplomatic episodes of 1985.

The summit begins on November 19 in Geneva and continues until November 21. On November 19 and 20, the two leaders hold four main private discussions, attended only by their personal interpreters. The total time spent in talks between Reagan and Gorbachev exceeds 15 hours.

Talks by the Fire

The format is chosen to give the two leaders an opportunity to speak directly, without the constant intervention of advisers and diplomats. On November 20, they interrupt the official program and withdraw to a small building by the lake. There, they discuss nuclear weapons, space weapons, regional conflicts and the state of relations between the two countries. Details of the talks remain classified for a long time, but official memoranda show that differences over the US Strategic Defense Initiative and the issue of arms continue.

Nevertheless, the meeting creates a personal channel between Reagan and Gorbachev. At the final session, the American president describes the talks as „rich and constructive“, but stresses that serious disagreements remain between the two countries. The two agree to continue the political dialogue and meet again.

„A Nuclear War Cannot Be Won“

On November 21, Reagan and Gorbachev release a Joint Soviet-American Declaration. It states: „The countries agreed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be waged.“ The wording becomes the most memorable political result of the meeting.

The declaration calls for accelerating negotiations to limit and reduce nuclear weapons, including discussion of the principle of a 50-percent reduction in arsenals in the respective categories. The two sides also express their intention to prevent an arms race in space, improve verification mechanisms and strengthen contacts on security issues.

The document does not bring the Cold War to an end and does not resolve all contentious issues. However, it officially recognizes the need for a sustained dialogue and lays the groundwork for further meetings. Gorbachev accepts an invitation to visit the US, while Reagan accepts one to visit the Soviet Union. The two meet again in Reykjavik in 1986, in Washington in 1987 and in Moscow in 1988.

Science, Education and Culture

That same day, US Secretary of State George Shultz and USSR Foreign Minister Eduard Shevardnadze sign an agreement on contacts and exchanges in the scientific, educational and cultural spheres. It provides for expanding exchanges of teachers, students and scholars, support for the study of English and Russian, academic scholarships, sporting events and new cultural initiatives.

Thus, the Geneva meeting ends without a treaty on large-scale nuclear disarmament, but with something that had previously seemed difficult to achieve – direct talks between the leaders of the US and the USSR, a common position on the danger of nuclear conflict and a commitment to transform relations through regular contacts.

Sources: washingtonpost.com, upi.com