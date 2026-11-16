The Kremlin Speaks: The Putin-Trump-Xi Meeting Will Change Global Politics

The upcoming trilateral meeting between the presidents of Russia, the United States and China—Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping—will have a significant impact on international relations. The talks are scheduled for November 19 in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, where the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit is being held. China confirmed that Xi Jinping will hold talks with Putin and Trump as part of the first meeting between the three leaders.

Russian presidential adviser on foreign policy issues Yuri Ushakov announced that the talks would be held at the official residence of the Chinese head of state. According to him, the meeting will have not only political but also important symbolic significance.

„The significance and symbolism of this meeting cannot be overstated. This is the first meeting of its kind,“ Ushakov said.

He pointed out that the three countries had agreed to organize the talks in the spirit of mutual understanding and the allied relations between the USSR, the United States and China during World War II. Special emphasis will be placed on their cooperation in establishing the United Nations.

„All three countries are ready, drawing on these extremely positive and constructive aspects, to hold a fruitful and substantive discussion which, in our view, should have a significant impact on the development of the international situation as a whole,“ Putin’s adviser stressed.

The Meeting Is Being Prepared Against the Backdrop of Several Conflicts

The trilateral talks have been scheduled at a time of the ongoing war in Ukraine, the conflict between the United States and Iran, and growing tensions in international relations. The choice of the historical analogy with World War II and the creation of the United Nations highlights the role of Russia, the United States and China as leading powers in shaping the postwar international order.

So far, the Kremlin has not announced which specific issues will be discussed. No possible agreements that could be reached during the meeting have been announced either.

Sources: news.bg, straitstimes.com