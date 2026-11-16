Iraq Orders Army to Enter Area Controlled by Kataib Hezbollah

Iraqi authorities ordered the army to enter Jurf al-Sakher – an area considered a stronghold of the pro-Iranian faction Kataib Hezbollah. The decision was made following allegations of oil smuggling.

Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi “ordered the armed forces to enter” the area, the government spokesperson told the official Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Withdrawal Deadline Expires on Friday

“A deadline was set for the faction to leave the area, and it is approaching,” the spokesperson said.

A security source specified that Kataib Hezbollah has until Friday to withdraw from Jurf al-Sakher.

Iraqi authorities have not provided further details about the number of forces that are to enter the area, nor whether the faction has accepted the withdrawal demand.

Jurf al-Sakher is an area where Kataib Hezbollah maintains a strong presence. The order puts the Iraqi government in direct confrontation with one of the most influential armed factions linked to Iran.

Allegations of Oil Smuggling Prompted the Move

Allegations of oil smuggling were cited as the reason for the authorities’ actions. The information released does not make clear what quantities were involved, which routes the smuggling was allegedly to take place along, or whether specific charges have been brought against members of the faction.

Once the deadline expires, it will become clear whether Kataib Hezbollah will leave the area voluntarily and whether Iraqi forces will launch an operation to establish control over the stronghold.

Sources: bta.bg, arabnews.com